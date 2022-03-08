WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies vs England

TOSS: West Indies vs England Test toss between West Indies vs England will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 8. Also Read - WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction T20 Match 4: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today West Indies vs England T20 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown 01:30 AM IST Jan 29 Sat

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue:North Sound, Antigua

WI vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jason Holder, Kraigg Braithwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Veerasammy Permaul, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes(vc)

WI vs ENG Predicted Playing XI

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Braithwaite (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Alzzari Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

WI vs ENG Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

England: Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood