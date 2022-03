WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies vs England

West Indies vs England Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs England 3rd Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs ENG at National Cricket Stadium:

West Indies vs England Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs England Test – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs ENG, West Indies vs England Test, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs England, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs England Test, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs England Test.

TOSS: West Indies vs England Test toss between West Indies vs England will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 24. Also Read - 2nd Test, WI vs ENG: Mark Wood Likely To Be Ruled Out; West Indies Name Unchanged Squad

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium

WI vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Joshua Da Silva, Joe Root, Kraigg Braithwaite (C), Dan Lawrence, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder (VC), Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Jack Leach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul

WI vs ENG Predicted Playing XI

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Veerasammy Permaul.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes/ Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

WI vs ENG Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

England: Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood