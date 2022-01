WI vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20

West Indies vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs ENG at Bridgetown, Barbados

Here is the WI vs ENG – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WI vs ENG Probable XIs – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -West Indies vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

TOSS: The WI vs ENG – T20 match toss between West Indies vs England will take place at 12:30 PM IST – January 24.

Time: 01:00AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan

Captain: Kieron Pollard Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

WI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

England: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills

WI vs ENG SQUADS

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice captain), Fabian Allen (England T20Is only), Darren Bravo (England T20Is only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akel Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince.