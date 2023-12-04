Home

WI vs ENG: Sam Curran Wears Sunglasses While Batting – Video Goes VIRAL

Shai Hope led his side from the front as he helped West Indies chase down a massive 325 target against England in the 1st ODI at Antigua.

Sam Curran (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Jos Buttler-led England suffered a 4-wicket loss against England in the opening ODI against Shai Hope’s West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on December 4. However, despite a dismal outing with the ball, Sam Curran is making a huge buzz on social media.The star all-rounder played a crucial 38-run knock for his team but it was not his run that is creating a buzz across the internet.

Sam Curran came to bat while wearing sunglasses and now the video of him batting with the glasses is going viral all over the social space. Curran is not the first player to bat with glasses. Chris Gayle, Clive Lloyd, and Daniel Vettori are some other names that used to wear glasses while batting.

Sam Curran batting with sunglasses.

In 90’s we saw Brian Lara and specially Jack Russell do it.

Do you guys remember any other cricketer who had glasses on while batting? pic.twitter.com/KcgpaDP4xE — Anirudh Kalra (@CricketKalra) December 3, 2023

Shai Hope led his side from the front as he helped West Indies chase down a massive 325 target against England in the 1st ODI at Antigua. The hosts won the game by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Hope smashed a brilliant ton of 109 runs off just 83 balls to help his side get over the line in a thrilling encounter.

His amazing innings included seven sixes and four boundaries. Hope was awarded the player of the match and in the post-match presentation, the Windies skipper hailed MS Dhoni for his advise after his match-winning knock.

“It [the century] was in a winning cause and thats all I play for. Happy that we won. I had a chat with MS Dhoni some time back and he told me that you always have a lot more time at the crease than you think and that stuck with me,” Hope said.

“We got the win, started the series on a high and the aim is to repeat it next game. Their openers played really well, we need to try to start a bit better in the next game. We also had a few dropped catches, if you want to be the best team in the world, you also have to start playing like the best team in the world. Nice to see the openers taking responsibility, they’re both great players. Its about seeing how we can continue to repeat these performances,” he added.

