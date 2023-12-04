Home

Shai Hope CLAIMS MS Dhoni’s Advise Helped Him After Match-Winning Knock vs England

Antigua: Shai Hope led from the front with the bat as he helped West Indies gun down a mammoth 325 against England in the opening ODI at Antigua. Windies won the game by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Hope hit a brilliant 109* off 83 balls to take his side over the line in a thrilling encounter. His innings was laced with seven sixes and four boundaries. Hope was awarded the player of the match and at the post-match presentation he hailed MS Dhoni for his advise after his breathtaking knock.

“It [the century] was in a winning cause and thats all I play for. Happy that we won. I had a chat with MS Dhoni some time back and he told me that you always have a lot more time at the crease than you think and that stuck with me,” Hope said.

“We got the win, started the series on a high and the aim is to repeat it next game. Their openers played really well, we need to try to start a bit better in the next game. We also had a few dropped catches, if you want to be the best team in the world, you also have to start playing like the best team in the world. Nice to see the openers taking responsibility, theyre both great players. Its about seeing how we can continue to repeat these performances,” he added.

