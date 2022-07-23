Port of Spain: India stand-in captain for the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan spoke candidly after the post match press conference where he talked about missing out on a well deserved hundred by mere 3 runs. However, his innings didn’t go in vain as the visitors edged out Windies in a thriller on Sunday. The 36-year-old was pleased with the team effort after a nerve-wrecking game.Also Read - WI vs IND: Twitterati Praise Sanju Samson For His Last Ball Save As India Beat Windies In A Thriller, See Tweets

Dhawan also talked some last minute field changes which helped them in defending the target. Here's what he said post match,"Disappointed not to get the 100, but it was a good effort by the team. We good a good score in the end. There were nerves in the end and didn't expect it to turn that way. We kept our cool and one small change in the end where we pushed the fine leg back and that really helped us. The discussion was to use the bigger side as much as we can and we want to keep on learning and make ourselves better for the rest of the competition."

Openers Dhawan (97 off 99 balls) and Gill (64 off 53) shared an 119-run stand before the West Indies fought back to restrict India to 308 for seven.

The West Indies needed 15 off the final over for a record chase at Queens Park Oval but Mohammed Siraj was able to stop a rampaging Romario Shepherd (38 not out off 25). The hosts needed 60 off the last 90 balls and the 56-run stand between King and Akeal Hosein (32 not out off 32) kept India on the edge. However, Yuvzvendra Chahal came up with a timely breakthrough to make the job tougher for the West Indies.

The home team was kept in the chase by Shephered and Hosein whose valiant partnership in vain.