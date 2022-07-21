New Delhi: Former West Indies cricketer and ace commentator Ian Bishop opened up about the concerns Nicholas Pooran-led side might face ahead of the ODI and T20 series against India starting July 21. In an interaction with Niharika Raina, the 54-year-old explained what Windies coach Phil Simmons meant on batting full quota of 50 overs.Also Read - KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid-19, Likely To Miss West Indies Tour: Report

Bishop said,”The coach was absolutely right when he identified the main concerns. There are priorities of concerns; the batting being the ultimate one. If I may just preamble and say, why batting? Just to reflect on some work that was done by Ben Jones in his seminal work, where he identified that England heading into the 2019 World Cup, they identified that the main thing which helped teams win World Cups in the last five-six editions was batting strength. So, you are not alleviating the bowling concerns. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja on Cusp of Becoming Highest Indian Wicket-Taker Against West Indies Ahead of 1st ODI

It’s a batting line-up that is young, so they aren’t as experienced as others as some of them are still learning their trade. So, the errors are coming from one or two areas: being impatient enough and someone like Shai Hope, who has averaged around that 50-mark for a long time, what is his role? His role when he plays at his best is to bat deep into the overs to allow other guys to play around him. Also Read - Not Ishan Kishan; Wasim Jaffer Predicts Ruturaj Gaikwad Would Open With Shikhar Dhawan in 1st ODI at Trinidad

Bishop also talked about the mindset of the Windies batters and how patience will be a crucial factor in the series for them. “The other thing is a mindset and understanding that you can be patient enough and still trust, what I call, the defensive capabilities when conditions are tough to get you through that phase and capitalise on the end. So, patience and one or two guys in that top three playing that extended batting role and allowing other guys to bat around them in this line-up.”

Inputs from IANS