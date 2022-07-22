New Delhi: India’s stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan has finally provided an update on Ravindra Jadeja’s injury ahead of the 1st ODI against Windies in Trinidad. As per various reports, the spin bowling all-rounder has sustained a knee injury which has nearly ruled out him out of the ODI series starting 22 July.Also Read - IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

The 36-year-old swashbuckling opener shared the following update during the press conference ahead of the first ODI. Although, Dhawan backed the bowling line-up selected for the tour. "Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don't know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI. Other than that, [Mohammed] Siraj is there, Prasidh [Krishna] is there, and we have got amazing fast bowling."

"In spin, Axar Patel is there and Yuzvendra Chahal is there, we have a good bunch of bowling unit so it will be very impactful."

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his excitement on leading the Indian team and said that he is always looking forward to share his experience with the youngsters.

“I am quite excited to lead the side. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead the youngsters, I share my experiences with them, I always love to share my experiences and bring impact in their games.”

“Everyone has the skill, but it is also about the mental aspect and hence I share my experiences.”

In the recently concluded series against England, Jadeja scored 104 in the 5th Test and has been contributing on a consistent basis on the field for India.