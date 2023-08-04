Home

Why Yuzvendra Chahal Was Stopped From Returning After Indian Leggie Walked Out To Bat Against West Indies? Explained

The incident happened in the final over of India's innings when Yuzvendra Chahal was caught into the laws of cricket during the first T20I against West Indies.

Yuzvendra Chahal came out to bat when India needed 10 runs from five balls. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s Yuzvendra Chahal was caught in a bizarre incident on Thursday after the leg-spinner went out to bat against West Indies only to realise that the team management wants someone else to go out ahead of him in the first T20I.

The incident happened towards the fag of the match at the Brian Lara stadium while India were chasing 150 runs to win. Needing 10 runs from the final over, Kuldeep Yadav was clean bowled by a Romario Shepherd yorker.

Chahal came out running but realised a moment later that the captain Hardik Pandya and coach Rahul Dravid wanted debutant Mukesh Kumar to go ahead of him. However, as he was walking back to the dugout, the umpires stopped him and asked him to go to bat.

What the laws of cricket say?

According to laws of cricket, once a batter enters the field to walk into bat after the fall of a wicket, he can’t be called back and that is the reason, despite the Indian team management’s choice, Chahal had to go to bat.

However, little did could Chahal do as he contributed just one run from the single ball he played as India lost the match by four runs. Mukesh did come on to bat in the final over after Arshdeep Singh’s dismissal but it was too late by then.

