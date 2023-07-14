Home

Rohit Sharma scored 103 and stitched together 229 runs for the first wicket with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma achieved an unique feat when he completed 3500 Test runs on the second day of the ongoing first match against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday.

The right-hander now has completed 3500 runs in all three formats of international cricket, making him only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to have achieved this feat. Rohit currently has 3540 runs in Tests, 9825 runs in ODIs and 3853 in T20Is.

Kohli will resume Day 3 at 36 not out ans is eyeing his 29th Test hundred on Friday. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill is the third player overall to have achieved this milestone. Meanwhile, Rohit is the 20th Indian to have crossed 3500 Test runs. Among other active Indian Test players, Kohli (8479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5066) have more runs than Rohit.

Earlier, Rohit hit his 10th century in the longest format of the game and stitched together 229 runs for the first wicket with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, currently batting on an unbeaten 143, as India take firm control in the game against West Indies in the opening game of the series.

While Jaiswal struck a matured hundred, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 as India reached a commanding 312/2 in their first innings in reply to West Indies’ 150 all out. Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6), however, perished early.

India now lead West Indies by 162 runs. Resuming the Day 2 at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

