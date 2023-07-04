Top Recommended Stories

Kohli finished his career as the fourth-most successful captain in Test history, with 40 victories and 11 draws in 68 matches as the Indian captain.

Published: July 4, 2023 5:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Former Indian test captain Virat Kohli has led his side in 68 matches. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: After Australia crashed India’s dream of becoming World Test Champions by beating them in the recently concluded World Test Championship final which was played at The Oval, England. Cricket fans started questioning Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the longer format of the game and backing former captain Virat Kohli to lead the side once again.

Kohli finished his career as the fourth-most successful captain in Test history, with 40 victories and 11 draws in 68 matches as the Indian captain. And ranks third among all 28 Test captains who have led a team in 40 or more matches in terms of win percentage (50%).

Former India cricketer Akash Chopra lashes over fans saying that no one asked him to leave Test captaincy. This thing has been cleared multiple times from different quarters.

“He can be made but he won’t be and maybe that’s the right thing as well because no one asked him to leave Test captaincy. This thing has been cleared multiple times from different quarters that no one said that he won’t remain the Test captain,” Akash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was left in a quandary when Kohli stepped down as Test skipper and that he is unlikely to be reappointed now.


“In fact, when he took this decision that he won’t remain the captain, the BCCI was taken aback slightly that what really happened, that they will have to search for a captain. So that was a slightly different thing but not now,” Chopra added.

Team India is currently in West Indies to play 2 match Test series followed by ODI and T20Is. BCCI has already announced the squad for ODI and Tests.

