Port of Spain: Indian cricket team continued it’s bilateral dominance over West Indies as Axar Patel played a fine knock to edge out hosts in a thriller by 2 wickets and with 2 balls to spare. It was a day of maiden fifties for India as Axar Patel and Sanju Samson minted individual half centuries for India as vital contributions in the chase.Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI Highlights, Scorecard: Axar Finishes Off In Style As India Won By 2 Wickets

With this defeat in the second ODI, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here with the decider to be played on Wednesday at the same ground. Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

Opting to bat, Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six on Sunday. Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls. For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs. Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare. Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Spin duo of Axar Patel (1/40) and Deepak Hooda (1/42) were the best bowlers on display, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/69) too scalped one but was expensive.

Mohammed Siraj (0/47) was decent but Avesh Khan had a forgettable ODI debut, while Shardul Thakur (3/54) made amends in the back end with three wickets after conceding 13 in the first over.

Inputs from PTI