WI vs Ind 2nd Test: Aakash Chopra On Virat Kohli’s 500th International Game

Virat Kohli played a 76-run knock in the first Test against the Windies before falling prey to Rahkeem Cornwall when he seemed headed for a century.

Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in the first test match against West Indies. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra lavished praise on premier batter Virat Kohli for the discipline, dedication and devotion he has shown throughout his illustrious career till now ahead of his 500th International game. Kohli will play against West Indies in the second test match at Port Of Spain, Trinidad on July 20, Thursday.

It’s a remarkable achievement for Kohli, who becomes the fourth Indian and tenth player overall to reach the mark of 500 international caps. The 34-year-old will join the list of greats like, Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 664 appearances, former captain MS Dhoni (538) and current head coach Rahul Dravid (509). The former India captain will also become the only player with an average of 50 across all formats when he will take on the field in the second test against West Indies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Kohli for the attributes he brings to the table and also said that, “This is Kohli’s 500th international game. Why is Kohli’s 500th game important? What does Kohli define or represent? Kohli represents a lot of discipline, dedication and devotion, the way he has played this game. The three Ds are standing tall and it is for everyone to see,” said Chopra.

“Whenever he steps on the ground, it seems like he is going to give his 100%. There is not even one thing where he will leave a stone unturned. He doesn’t do even one job where you feel that he is taking things slightly lightly.,” he added.

“Right from the start, he has adjusted his game based on the team’s requirements, the situation’s demand and what the pitch is saying. He showed that in Dominica as well, he hit his first four after 80 balls. It means he doesn’t have any ego. That defines him, that actually tells us who he is,” former Indian opener said.

“So we firstly wish him all the best from the entire family. From the bottom of our hearts, we want him to score a century because it’s been half a decade and he hasn’t scored a century away from home but it doesn’t matter even if it doesn’t come. It doesn’t make him a lesser player,” he concluded.

