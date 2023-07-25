Home

Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Rohit Sharma Valuable Advise to Him After Picking POTM Award

Siraj admitted that it was India captain Rohit Sharma who gave him the belief and asked him not to take any pressure.

Mohammed Siraj: This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. (Pic: Twitter)

Trinidad: India had to settle for a draw at Queens Park Oval on Monday after rain washed out the final day. Not a single ball was bowled on the last day of Test with India in a commanding position needing eight wickets to cleansweep the hosts. India pacer Mohammed Siraj was awarded the player of the match for his terrific show with the ball in the first essay. The pacer picked up five wickets for 60 runs in 23.4 overs. After picking up the award, Siraj said he was extremely pleased. While speaking at the presentation, Siraj admitted that it was India captain Rohit Sharma who gave him the belief and asked him not to take any pressure.

“This is my first Player of the Match award in Tests, very pleased. There wasn’t much help for the pacers. I kept my plans simple and executed. When you pick wickets in conditions like this, you get loads of confidence. Rohit bhai asked me to believe in myself, not take any pressure and enjoy,” Siraj said at the post-match presentation.

