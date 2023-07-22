Home

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s DRS Controversy On Day 2 Against West Indies – Explained

The Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 61 off 152 balls, smashing five fours during his stay at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja's controversial DRS decision. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: A bizarre incident took place on the Day 2 of the second Test match between India and West Indies in Port Of Spain, Trinidad on Friday when a wrong replay was displayed after the West Indies took the DRS against Ravindra Jadeja. Luckily, the right decision was made despite the glitch.

The incident happened when India was at 360/5 in the 104th over Jadeja attempted to drive a wide ball outside the off stump off pacer Kemar Roach. The ball went to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who started celebrating as he was sure the Indian batter had nicked the delivery.

But the all-rounder was unmoved as on-field umpire Marais Erasmus did not raise his finger. Then, West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite, after discussing with players, took the DRS to challenge the on-field decision. However, the replay played by the TV umpire was different from the delivery for which the review was taken.

In the replay, third umpire (Michael Gough) saw, Jadeja’s bat was close to his pads. However, in the actual delivery, he was playing away from his body and there was a clear gap between the bat and pad.

In the replay, UltraEdge showed a clear spike that was displayed and Jadeja had to head back to the pavilion as Gough reversed the original decision of not out. The Indian all-rounder was dismissed for 61 off 152 balls, smashing five fours during his stay at the crease.

During the commentary on Day 2 with Curtly Ambrose and Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga also clarified on the issue. “This is the actual replay and the ball part. There was no contact with the bat on pad. This is the correct UltraEdge. And the right decision was made in the end, that is the most important thing. Just to clear that issue up and basically set the record straight, no fault of the umpires or the system, it’s just a glitch that took place,” the former West Indian cricketer said.

Earlier, Virat Kohli, in his 500th international game, played a sensational knock, and scored his 29th Test century, thus ending a five year long wait on foreign soil. Kohli scored 121 runs off 206 balls with 11 boundaries to his name. Ravichandran Ashwin also played a crucial inning of 56 runs and led team India’s total to 438 runs in the first innings.

In response, West Indies got off to a solid start with a partnership of 71 runs between captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul. However, Jadeja broke the opening stand by dismissing Chanderpaul Jr. for 33. At the end of the second day’s play, West Indies reached 86/1, with Brathwaite (37 not out) and Kirk McKenzie (14 not out) at the crease.

