WI Vs IND: Three Improvements Hardik Pandya-led India Should Do Before Second T20I Match Against West Indies

With 37 needed off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, India's batting order collapsed and as a result, they ended at 145 for nine in 20 overs in the 1st T20I against West Indies.

Indian T20I captain Hardik Pandya and Head Coach Rahul Dravid. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The West Indies, who were the less favourite coming into the five-match T20 series against India, showcased why they are the two-time T20 World Cup champions as they held their nerves in the first T20I and won by four runs against Hardik Pandya led-side in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3. On a track that was not easy to bat on, the Windies bowlers used their variations with precision and kept the Indian batting under check.

During the match, there were a few moments of brilliance from the young Indian side, but the lack of batting depth and constant failures of their top-order batsmen are costing them matches not only in the Bilateral series but also in ICC tournaments.

Although this group of Indian side is still pretty young in terms of the batting order, because there is no Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the T20I side, as Indian management has dropped them since the semi-final match against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. This is still a young group and their interim captain, Hardik Pandya, expects his side to learn from their mistakes.

In the first T20I, Rovman Powell (48 off 32) played a captain’s knock to take the West Indies to 149 for six after the hosts opted to bat at the Brian Lara Stadium. During the run-chase team India didn’t get off to a flying start as they lost both their openers, Shubman Gill (3) and Ishan Kishan (6), cheaply. The debutant Tilak Varma came out to bat when India was in horrible condition at 28/2, and he scored 39 runs, while World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav added 21 runs.

Team India was in all sorts of trouble once Varma and Captain Hardik Pandya went back to the hut. With 37 needed off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, India’s batting order collapsed and as a result, they ended at 145 for nine in 20 overs.

Here we take a look at three improvements India should make in the second T20I match against the West Indies.

1) Adding batting depth: Sanju Samson found himself batting at the No. 6 position, just below captain Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel walked in at number seven, and there was no credible batting after that for the visitors. With no firepower down the order, the visitors were just one boundary away from winning the match and if they had another recognised hitter, the Men in Blue would’ve taken 1-0 lead.

2) Reshuffling batting positions: Since the start of 2021, Sanju Samson has been entering the T20 matches around the sixth over. Although, in the first T20I, Samson was sent to the crease with just nine overs to spare, he did smash a few boundaries and showed glimpses that he can bat lower in the order, but to expect him to quickly settle into an unfamiliar role might be a tough one.

While debutant Tilak Varma looked to grab the number four position after his brilliant performance, Sanju could have walked in ahead of Hardik since the captain is used to being a finisher in the past. While debutant Tilak too has been used in the final overs by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he could have been a better option ahead of Sanju Samson.

Here’s how both captains and the player of the match Jason Holder reacted after West Indies took 1-0 lead in the five match T20I series. pic.twitter.com/UdEErPg0eV — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 3, 2023

3) Preventing a Collapse: India needed 37 runs with six wickets remaining after the 15th over. Hardik and Samson were well settled at the crease, and it was looking like an easy chase for Team India. However, the tables turned quickly. The collapse began with Hardik’s dismissal, as he played a cross-batted shot off Holder and got out.

The very next over was a maiden and amidst all this, Sanju Samson was run out while attempting a quick single. Axar Patel had a huge task ahead, but the pressure proved too much for him to handle. This young Indian team has to change and look for ways to prevent a collapse and soak up pressure in a much better way.

