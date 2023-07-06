Home

Sports

WI Vs IND: ‘Balance Of Team Not Perfect,’ Says Harsha Bhogle On Exclusion Of Rinku Singh From T20I Squad

WI Vs IND: ‘Balance Of Team Not Perfect,’ Says Harsha Bhogle On Exclusion Of Rinku Singh From T20I Squad

Rinku Singh amassed 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR batter Rinku Singh took mirror selfie after gym session. (Pic: Twitter/ Rinku Singh)

New Delhi: The Board Of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the T20 squad for the upcoming 5-match West Indies series with Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma getting his maiden call-up in the Indian team. According to the renowned anchor Harsha Bhogle that there was a direct toss up between Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma and the selectors opted to go with Tilak as he has been in impressive form in his last two Indian Premier League Seasons (IPL) for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI).

Trending Now

Like Rinku, Verma is also a left-handed batter and has scored 343 runs in 11 games with a strike rate of 164.11 and an average of 42.87. in the IPL 2023, while Rinku was also on fire, amassing 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

You may like to read

Harsha Bhogle expresses his opinions on the India T20I for the tour of West Indies.#HardikPandya #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/V4HtYXagPf — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) July 6, 2023

Harsha Bhogle also raised questions on the exclusion of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. “Bit hard on Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. I guess the moment they settled, understandably, on Jaiswal & Gill, and wanted Ishan as a keeper, there was no room for Gaikwad. With Rinku, it was a straight call between him and Tilak Varma. Very difficult choice to make. Sometimes when you get slotted as a finisher, you narrow your offerings. But Rinku is right there, at the door,” Bhogle tweeted.

“My greater concern is with the bowling. Other than Axar, no one bats and given that other than Hardik, no batter bowls, the balance of this team is not perfect. Given Axar has to play, it might get tough to get both Kuldeep and Chahal in. In the West Indies, I would prefer both and play Arshdeep and Avesh/Mukesh with Hardik sharing the new ball and contributing at the death,” he said.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES