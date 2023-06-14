Home

Sports

WI Vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara In Doubt For Tests; Sanju Samson May Return For ODIs, T20Is

According to reports, fast bowler Mohammed Shami might be rested in the two-match Test series against West Indies.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma will continue as India’s Test captain against West Indies next month while there could be doubt regarding Cheteshwar Pujara’s selection considering his performances in the red-ball format in the last few years, according to reports. The India vs West Indies Test series starts on July 12.

It is also understood that Mohammed Shami may get rested against West Indies in Tests due to the view that he has been overcooked while there are chances Sanju Samson might get a look in in ODIs and T20Is.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, there are question marks hanging over Pujara form in the recent past. In his last 28 Tests for India since 2020, Pujara has just one century to his name. To make the matters worse, the way he gifted his wicket in the World Test Championship final in both innings against Australia, the selectors will discussing at depth for India No.3.

In case, Pujara is left out, high chances are that Yashasvi Jaiswal might make his debut for India in Tests. Meanwhile, kthe selectors are going to stick with KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper in the longest format. There will discussions around Mohammed Siraj’s workload and the Indian management will try to use him sparingly keeping in mind the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup later this year.

Arshdeep Singh, who is currently playing County Championships at the moment, and Umran Malik might be included for the West Indies series but it is still unclear in which squad they will find themselves. As usual, Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in five T20Is and will be without seniors.

There are chances that fast bowlers Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar might be named in the series for West Indies after their brilliant performances in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

