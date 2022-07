Dream11 Team Prediction

WI vs IND, Fantasy Hints 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today's Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 22, Friday:

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs IND Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream West Indies vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – ODI Series.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies vs India will take place at 6.30 PM IST Also Read - India Vice-Captain Ravindra Jadeja Doubtful For ODI Series Against West Indies- Report

Time – 7:00 PM IST



Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder (vc), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

WI vs IND Squads

WI: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.