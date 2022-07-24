WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI

WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday. Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs IND Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream West Indies vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – ODI Series, WI vs IND Dream West Indies vs India 2nd ODI, WI vs IND Dream11, WI vs IND Best team, WI vs IND Dream11 Latest News, WI vs IND Best players, WI vs IND.Also Read - India Hope to Rectify Middle-Order Woes; Aim to Clinch Series Against West Indies in 2nd ODI

Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean. Also Read - The Way Siraj Was Bowling Yorkers, Had Full Belief of Defending 15 Runs In Final Over: Chahal

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Also Read - WI vs IND: Twitterverse Slam Middle Order After India Scored 308/7 After 50 Overs Despite Solid Start, See Tweets

First up, it was about Gill as the highly-rated opener, returning to the ODI fold after more than 19 months, seized the opportunity with both hands with a career-best 64.

Picked ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, Gill made batting look easy when most of them struggled after the ball got softer at the Queen’s Park Oval.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India 2nd ODI will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – 7:00 PM IST



Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Shai Hope, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Rovman Powell, Shreyas Iyer, Akeal Hosein, Alzaari Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal(VC), Mohammed Siraj

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna