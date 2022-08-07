WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 5th T20I

WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 5th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today's Match Broward County Stadium 7:00 PM IST August 7, Sunday. Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday. It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida, as India first scored 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a cameo from Axar Patel (20 not out off 8 balls). On a ground where the highest successful run-chase by any team is 98, a target of 192 was simply out of question, and the West Indies innings folded for a lowly 132 in 19.1 overs. India will now play the 5th T20I against West Indies at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium here on Sunday.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India 5th T20I will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – 7:00 PM IST



Venue: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium



WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers (VC), Rovman Powell, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh