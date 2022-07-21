New Delhi: Indian opener KL Rahul, who was named in the T20 squad for India tour of West Indies, has been ruled out of the series after testing positive for Covid-19 as per reports. As per the latest development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told the reporters that senior batter KL Rahul has been tested positive for Covid-19.Also Read - WI vs IND 1st ODI: Nicholas Pooran-led Side Biggest Concern Is Their Batting Reckons Ian Bishop

More to follow…