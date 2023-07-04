Home

Kraigg Brathwaite Promises To Make Region Proud Ahead Of West Indies’ 100th Test Against India

West Indies will host India for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is starting from July 12.

West Indies will host India for a month-long cricketing action. (Image: CWI)

New Delhi: Putting their 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers disappointment behind, West Indies would like to start afresh when they take on India in a two-Test series starting from July 12 in the new World Test Championship cycle, according to red-ball skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

It is to be noted the India vs West Indies first Test in Dominica will be the 100th time these two sides will be meeting each other in the longest format of the game. Cricket West Indies have named a 18-member squad for the preparatory camp under the supervision of former captain Brian Lara and Brathwaite lauded his teammates for the efforts they have been putting in.

He also stressed on how West Indies are utilizing the camp to plan and strategize for the series. “That’s great, you know, in terms of the 100th Test match against India, and it’s in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there,” Brathwaite told CWI as quoted by The Gleaner.

“So I think it’s important, and we gotta try to make the region proud,” he added. Ahead of the much important series, preparation will be key for West Indies as they look to make a strong comeback.

“I think as a team, and, as batters and bowlers, we already have those thoughts in mind about what to expect, and this is why preparation is very important,” he added. Following the Test series, West Indies will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India.

While most of the Test players are in the camp, the likes of Kyle Mayers, Alzaari Joseph, Jason Holder and Roston Chase are in Zimbabwe playing the ongoing ODI World Cup qualifier. They play their final match against Oman on Wednesday.

A strong contender alongside Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to qualify for the main event, West Indies started off brilliantly with twin wins. However, three successive losses against the hosts, Netherlands and Scotand dampened their spirits.

