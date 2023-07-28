Home

Kuldeep Yadav Credits Yuzvendra Chahal After Picking POTM Award During 1st ODI

Kuldeep credited Chahal's guidance and felt lucky to have a senior like him in the dressing-room.

WI vs Ind, 1st ODI | Kuldeep on Chahal

Barbados: Before the opening ODI, one felt Yuzvendra Chahal would edge Kuldeep Yadav to the side for the game on Thursday. But that was not the case as Kuldeep was given a go ahead of Chahal. With all eyes on Kuldeep, the wrist-spinner came up with the goods in the middle-overs as he stifled the Windies batters and picked up four wickets for six runs. Thanks to Kuldeep’s brilliant show with the ball, India bubled out the hosts for a paltry 114. Kuldeep’s good show also ensured he bagged the player of the match award. At the post-match presentation, Kuldeep credited Chahal’s guidance and felt lucky to have a senior like him in the dressing-room.

“It’s always good to have competition, we just try to work together. When you have a senior like Chahal, it helps you and he gives a lot of advice as well. We enjoy each other’s company,” Kuldeep said.

Not just Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja also returned with three wickets. During the post-match presentation, Kuldeep also spoke about his partnership with Jadeja.

“Me and Jaddu were brilliant, we hit the right lengths which is what was necessary on this wicket. I’m just focusing on my rhythm, hitting the right lengths and it has been very nice. I thought it will be a seaming paradise, we are happy we got 7 wickets from our side. It was spinning a bit, and there was bounce as well,” he said further.

Kuldeep, brought into the attack from 17th over, took 4-6 while Jadeja set the base for the West Indies collapse with 3-37. The duo spun a vicious web of spin wizardry to bowl out West Indies for their second lowest ODI total — 114 in 23 overs — against India.

For West Indies, who had a horror day with the bat as they lost seven wickets for just 26 runs, performances from spinners Yannic Cariah (1-35) and Gudakesh Motie (2-26) were the only positives on a day thoroughly dominated by India.

Brief Scores: West Indies 114 in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43, Alick Athanaze 22; Kuldeep Yadav 4-6, Ravindra Jadeja 3-37) lost to India (Ishan Kishan 52; Gudakesh Motie 2-26, Yannic Cariah 1-35) by 5 wickets.

