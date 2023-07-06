Home

WI Vs IND: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Destructive Mood During Practice Match Ahead Of First Test

Team India will start their World Test Championship cycle 2023–2025 against West Indies from July 12 at Dominica.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen pulling a ball towards deep fine leg. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India returns to action as they take on the West Indies in a multi-format series after falling to Australia in the World Test Championship final (WTC) last month (June). The trip starts in Roseau, Dominica on July 12 with the two-match Test series. For both teams, this will signal the start of the World Test Championship cycle 2023–2025 (WTC cycle).

Currently, in Barbados, Rohit Sharma and the company are adjusting to the climate in the Caribbean. At the Kensington Oval in Barbados, they took part in a two-day practice game. In certain practice sessions, footage has surfaced that skipper Rohit Sharma and young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen unleashing vicious pull shots towards the boundary. The southpaw’s poorly timed pull allowed him to cross the in-field while Sharma successfully cleared the fielder at deep fine leg to notch up a maximum.

The Indian team once again came under heavy fire as they lose the knockout match in the ICC tournament i.e. WTC final against Australia at Kia Oval, England. After the exclusion from the Indian test squad of the seasoned batter Chesteshwar Pujara who failed to make a mark at the WTC final after an outstanding run for Sussex in the County Championship. As team India searches for a new no.3 batter Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to bat at No.3 and Yashasvi Jaiswal may open the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the first test match on July 12 Dominica.

However, in Tests, Gill averages 32.89 in 16 matches and maybe No. 3 could be an ideal spot for him to show his potential. It will be interesting to see how India lines up for the first Test.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

