Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • WI Vs IND: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Destructive Mood During Practice Match Ahead Of First Test

WI Vs IND: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Destructive Mood During Practice Match Ahead Of First Test

Team India will start their World Test Championship cycle 2023–2025 against West Indies from July 12 at Dominica.

Published: July 6, 2023 8:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Cricket, Cricket News, Cricket Latest News, Cricket Updates, Cricket Latest Updates, Cricket Feeds, Cricket Latest Feeds, WI Vs IND 2023 Series, WI Vs IND 2023 Series News, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Latest News, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Updates, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Latest Updates, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Feeds, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Latest Feeds, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Schedule, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Squads, WI Vs IND 2023 Series Matches, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma News, Rohit Sharma Latest News, Rohit Sharma Latest Updates, Rohit Sharma Updates, Rohit Sharma Feeds, Rohit Sharma Latest Feeds, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi Jaiswal News, Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest News, Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest Updates, Yashasvi Jaiswal Updates, Yashasvi Jaiswal Feeds, Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest Feeds, Yashasvi Jaiswal Video In Practice Match Before WI 2023 Series, Rohit Sharma Video In Practice Match Before WI 2023 Series,
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen pulling a ball towards deep fine leg. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India returns to action as they take on the West Indies in a multi-format series after falling to Australia in the World Test Championship final (WTC) last month (June). The trip starts in Roseau, Dominica on July 12 with the two-match Test series. For both teams, this will signal the start of the World Test Championship cycle 2023–2025 (WTC cycle).

Also Read:

Trending Now

Currently, in Barbados, Rohit Sharma and the company are adjusting to the climate in the Caribbean. At the Kensington Oval in Barbados, they took part in a two-day practice game. In certain practice sessions, footage has surfaced that skipper Rohit Sharma and young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen unleashing vicious pull shots towards the boundary. The southpaw’s poorly timed pull allowed him to cross the in-field while Sharma successfully cleared the fielder at deep fine leg to notch up a maximum.

You may like to read

The Indian team once again came under heavy fire as they lose the knockout match in the ICC tournament i.e. WTC final against Australia at Kia Oval, England. After the exclusion from the Indian test squad of the seasoned batter Chesteshwar Pujara who failed to make a mark at the WTC final after an outstanding run for Sussex in the County Championship. As team India searches for a new no.3 batter Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to bat at No.3 and Yashasvi Jaiswal may open the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the first test match on July 12 Dominica.

However, in Tests, Gill averages 32.89 in 16 matches and maybe No. 3 could be an ideal spot for him to show his potential. It will be interesting to see how India lines up for the first Test.


India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.