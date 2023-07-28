Home

Rohit Sharma Defends Decision to Bat at No. 7, Claims ‘Will Try it Whenever Possible’

WI vs Ind: Rohit was asked about the bizarre shuffle in the batting order to which he claimed the team would continue trying such things as and when they get an opportunity.

Barbados: It may not have gone as per script, but that did not matter as India beat West Indies by five wickets at the Knisngton Oval on Thursday to take the lead in the series. Chasing 114, regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did not walk out to the middle, instead it was the latter with Ishan Kishan. While the chase should have been a cruise for India, that was not the case. India lost five wickets and eventually Rohit walked out to bat at No. 7 and saw the side over the line. After the match, Rohit was asked about the bizarre shuffle in the batting order to which he claimed the team would continue trying such things as and when they get an opportunity.

“We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go. I don’t think they’ll get many chances like this. I made my debut for India and was batting at number 7, reminded me of those days,” Rohit during the post-match presentation.

Earlier, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take seven wickets between themselves while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his promotion to opening count by top-scoring with 52.

Kuldeep, brought into the attack from 17th over, took 4-6 while Jadeja set the base for the West Indies collapse with 3-37. The duo spun a vicious web of spin wizardry to bowl out West Indies for their second lowest ODI total — 114 in 23 overs — against India.

In reply, Kishan opened the batting, took on the bowlers and hit seven fours and a six in his 46-ball 52 as the visitors’ rejigged their batting order. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sat back as everyone else were given a go with the bat.

Rohit eventually came out to bat at number seven to finish off the chase with 163 balls remaining as India got their ninth consecutive win over West Indies.

