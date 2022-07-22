New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted his playing XI ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies at Trinidad on Friday. Team India will miss quite a few prominent names in the ODI squad with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. Opener Shikhar Dhawan will helm the responsibility of captaincy while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja on Cusp of Becoming Highest Indian Wicket-Taker Against West Indies Ahead of 1st ODI

The 44-year-old commentator from his official YouTube channel predicted a few notable exclusions from the final XI and stated that,"The first question will be who will open? Shikhar Dhawan is the captain, he will open, there is no doubt about that. But who with Shikhar – Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are there."

"I feel Ishan Kishan will open, neither will Ruturaj get a chance to make his ODI debut nor will they look towards Shubman Gill."

Chopra also made a unique suggestion of making Suryakumar Yadav play the role of a finisher at no.6 while Deepak Hooda to play at No. 5.

“You have a lot of options at No. 3. I have given an opportunity to Shreyas Iyer in my team, he will be targeted slightly with bouncers. I am saying Sanju at No. 4, Hooda at No. 5 and SKY at No. 6.”

“SKY at No. 6 is not ideal because he should bat higher than that but unfortunately he will probably not get that because they will say ‘who can finish better?'”

“After that, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzi [Yuzvendra] Chahal. I will definitely go with two spinners. And then three fast bowlers, the ones I am picking in my team are Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.”

“I am going with Shardul Thakur at No. 8 because it is necessary for Lord Thakur to play. You have kept him in the team and you will play him some time. I think this is his opportunity, the batting also gets lengthened slightly.”

Aakash Chopra’s Predicted India XI for the 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.