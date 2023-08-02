Home

After being put to bat first, India posted a brilliant first-innings total of 351/5. Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 85 runs.

Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar celebrating, a wicket of a Windies player while chasing 352 runs in the third ODI. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team once again dominated West Indies in the 50-over format as they recorded a huge win against the Caribbean team in the series decider of the three-match ODI series at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. The Men in Blue won the series by 2-1.

After being put to bat first, India posted a brilliant first-innings total of 351/5. Shubman Gill top-scored for India with his 85, whereas Ishan Kishan (77) and Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with his quick-fire fifty.

In reply to 352 runs, the Caribbean batters failed against some top-quality bowling from Hardik Pandya-led side. Pacer Mukesh Kumar’s three-wicket haul helped Men in Blue to reduce the host to 88/8. Despite Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39*) who showed some resistance, India bundled out the West Indies for 151.

13th consecutive ODI series win for India against the West Indies 🏆🇮🇳#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KANUQfvYFW — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 1, 2023

The last time India suffered an ODI series defeat at the hands of the Caribbean team which stretches back to 17 years. India lost the ODI series by 4-1 in 2006 against the West Indies team which was led by the legendary cricketer Brian Lara. India opened the series with a five-wicket victory but, after that West Indies went on to win the remaining four consecutive games to clinch the five-match ODI series.

Here are three records that were broken in the third ODI between the West Indies and India.

1) Biggest ODI win by any team against the West Indies in their own Backyard- India’s mammoth 200-run victory over Shai Hope-led side helped team India to record the best-ever victory margin (by runs left) by any team in ODIs against the West Indies in West Indies. England cricket team previously held this record, after they registered a 186-run win against the West Indies in Barbados in 2017.

2) Highest opening partnership for India in the West Indies in ODI Cricket- India’s young openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan registered 143 runs for the opening partnership against West Indies in the third ODI at Trinidad. The two young Indian guns now hold the record for the highest opening stand for India in the West Indies in ODIs.

The young pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill became the latest entry as the highest opening partnership pair for India in West Indies. 🤝🏻 #ShubmanGill #IshanKishan #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/T0OeQPZfzg — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 2, 2023

3) Ishan Kishan joins elite list of Indian Players- In absence of Rohit Sharma in the top order The talented left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands and ended as the series’ highest run-getter with 184 runs. Interestingly, the wicket-keeper batter notched up half-centuries in each of the three games he played and join the elite list of players who scored three fifties in three match series. The list includes MS Dhoni, MD Azharuddin, Shreyas Iyer and many more.

Ishan Kishan was named the Player of the Series 🏆 He has been very consistent on this tour 👏#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/arzsvHVZbn — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 1, 2023

The Men in Blue will now square off against West Indies in a five-match T20I series, which will begin on August 3, Thursday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

