Port of Spain: Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson kept his nerves along with pacer Mohammed Siraj to execute a brilliant save on the last ball to guide India to a thrilling win against the hosts by 3 runs on Sunday. Samson literally flew to his left to stop an in-swinging ball going to the boundary to avoid a potential superover situation.Also Read - India Script Thrilling Victory at Queen's Park Oval; Beat West Indies By 3 Runs
The hosts needed 60 off the last 90 balls and the 56-run stand between King and Akeal Hosein (32 not out off 32) kept India on the edge. However, Yuvzvendra Chahal came up with a timely breakthrough to make the job tougher for the West Indies.
The home team was kept in the chase by Shephered and Hosein whose valiant partnership in vain.