Port of Spain: Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson kept his nerves along with pacer Mohammed Siraj to execute a brilliant save on the last ball to guide India to a thrilling win against the hosts by 3 runs on Sunday. Samson literally flew to his left to stop an in-swinging ball going to the boundary to avoid a potential superover situation.Also Read - India Script Thrilling Victory at Queen's Park Oval; Beat West Indies By 3 Runs

The save from Sanju Samson made a huge impact on the victory of the Indian team, it was a certain 4 extra runs for West Indies & they could have won the game. pic.twitter.com/wxcDLVqY29 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2022

Saved crucial 4 runs for India

He really deserves chances to prove

Sanju ❤️

#SanjuSamson #Sanju pic.twitter.com/p8JNGFDwbQ — Madhan tam (@Madhantam) July 22, 2022

This man behind the stumps with Gloves on 🧤 is the Reason That the Majority of the Indians would be Sleeping peacefully tonight 🔥😍 And The other ( west )-Indians Must be feeling Lil sad

Nevertheless well Played both the Team ❤️❤️ #IndvsWI #SanjuSamson #Sanju #DDSports pic.twitter.com/n1hv4WK2Rm — SUMEET KUMAR (@sumeetkumar2524) July 22, 2022

Love him

Or hate him

But you cannot Ignore him Sanju Samson saved India from losing the match #WIvIND #IndvsWI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/p0lLcGC3Fq — Roshmi 💗 (@CricCrazyRoshmi) July 22, 2022

3:45am #SanjuSamson is trending again but this time for his wicket keeping ability & skills.

We believe in him, if gets proper chances he will prove his talent with bat too.

All the best for next match champ.#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/c9BTIqJ62w — Harshit Sarsiya (@sarsiya_harshit) July 22, 2022

The hosts needed 60 off the last 90 balls and the 56-run stand between King and Akeal Hosein (32 not out off 32) kept India on the edge. However, Yuvzvendra Chahal came up with a timely breakthrough to make the job tougher for the West Indies.

The home team was kept in the chase by Shephered and Hosein whose valiant partnership in vain.