Port of Spain: Captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) slammed magnificent half-centuries as India edged out West Indies in a thriller by 3 runs in the first ODI at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday. However, Indian cricket fans displayed their disappointment on social media as the team could only manage 308/7 despite a solid start by the top 3. At one point, it seemed that India would easily go past the 350-mark but the middle order couldn’t make the most of their opportunity and faltered at the end to some terrific death bowling.Also Read - WI vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan Disappointed To Miss Out On A Ton But Pleased By Team's Effort In Thriller Win

With the likes of aggressive batters like Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson in the middle order, some fans even expected a 400 plus total as India started maintained 7.50 run-rate in the initial 20 overs. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions here:

Hooda will be disappointed with himself for that knock. Got out to a length ball in the slot as well. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) July 22, 2022



but but Hooda is Kohli’s replacement 😭😭 — ° (@anubhav__tweets) July 22, 2022

“500 honge hype kar raha tha Farzi, Zinda pakadna hai saale ko” #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/I30n9UGt4L — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 22, 2022

Me looking at those hour old tweets that said India’s gonna score 500 and tricked me into downloading fancode. pic.twitter.com/3HufIZsIOV — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) July 22, 2022

Did not even watch a ball of this ongoing WI vs IND matchbut saw some tweets bashing Dhawan for making 97 in 99 ,Then i saw scorecard Surya 13 of 14 dismissed ,Samson 12 of 18 dimissed,Hooda playing at 12 of 23 and India 261/5 🤡🤡 like seriously problem kya hai bhai Dhawan se ? — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan673) July 22, 2022

India will battle it out against West Indies for the 2nd ODI match on Sunday at Port of Spain in Trinadad.