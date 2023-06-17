Home

WI Vs IND: Wasim Jaffer Picks Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Chesteshwar Pujara For Tests Against West Indies, Says ‘He Is Definitely One Of Them’

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was in red-hot form throughout Indian Premier League that concluded last month. He scored 625 runs in 14 matches including one ton and five fifties.

Ranji Trophy 2019: Wasim Jaffer shakes hand with Cheteshwar Pujara. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer picked up young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal over experienced Chesteshwar Pujara for the two-match Test series against West Indies, which starts on July 12 in Dominica. Jaiswal was also in list of standby players for India during the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Calls for Pujara’s axing from the West Indies are on the rise, following the right-hander’s inability to score big in the WTC final against Australia. Not on that Test match, Pujara has been able to score just one hundred in his last 28 Tests, forcing the experts to call that India should look beyond the veteran and inject new blood.

Jaiswal has been in red hot form recently. In IPL 2023, Jaiswal scored 625 runs including a century and five fifties in 14 matches at a strike rate of 163.61 and an average of 48.08. His IPL 2023 success earned him a spot as a reserve opener for India in the WTC final.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is definitely one of them. He has been a very prolific scorer across formats, whether you talk about the IPL, domestic cricket or India A cricket. I think he needs to be a part of the squad,” Jaffer told Sportskeeda when asked about if the youngster should be taken to the Caribbean.

“He was given an opportunity as well this time. He was a part of the team but Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were playing, so obviously he didn’t get a chance. I feel he should be kept along with the team so that he can be groomed, and as and when an opportunity comes, he should get a chance,” added Jaffer.

The forthcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies will be India’s first in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. It will be followed by three ODIs and fife T20Is.

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)

