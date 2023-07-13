Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal Announces Test Arrival With Debut Century, Becomes Second Youngest Indian To Achieve Unique Feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty on international debut after Prithvi Shaw.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action against West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-youngest Indian to score century on Test debut on Thursday against West Indies at the Windson Park in Dominica on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test. Prithvi Shaw was the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut in 2018 when he was 18.

Incidentally, it was the same West Indies, Shaw started his Test career against. Starting on overnight 40 not out, Jaiswal took a bit of time initially on the second day, before opening his arms against the opposition. The Mumbai batter, who is coming off a double century in India’s first-class cricket, started off from where he left.

He looked confident, composed and his clean stroke-play caught the attention of everyone. Even captain Rohit Sharma gave him tips on how to pace his innings during breaks. This was also India’s first century stand in Tests for the opening wicket for the first time in 13 matches.

The last time India had an opening 100-run stand was between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in 2022. Jaiswal also became the first Indian after Shreyas Iyer to score a 50-plus score on Test debut. He thus becomes the third Indian opener after Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to score a Test century on debut.

