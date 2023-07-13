Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal Announces Test Arrival With Debut Century, Becomes Second Youngest Indian To Achieve Unique Feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal Announces Test Arrival With Debut Century, Becomes Second Youngest Indian To Achieve Unique Feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty on international debut after Prithvi Shaw.

Updated: July 13, 2023 11:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi Jaiswal vs West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal Test debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal in Tests, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies schedule, India vs West Indies live score, v live cricket score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Live cricket score, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score, India tour of West Indies, Cricket News, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action against West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-youngest Indian to score century on Test debut on Thursday against West Indies at the Windson Park in Dominica on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test. Prithvi Shaw was the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut in 2018 when he was 18.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Incidentally, it was the same West Indies, Shaw started his Test career against. Starting on overnight 40 not out, Jaiswal took a bit of time initially on the second day, before opening his arms against the opposition. The Mumbai batter, who is coming off a double century in India’s first-class cricket, started off from where he left.

You may like to read

He looked confident, composed and his clean stroke-play caught the attention of everyone. Even captain Rohit Sharma gave him tips on how to pace his innings during breaks. This was also India’s first century stand in Tests for the opening wicket for the first time in 13 matches.

The last time India had an opening 100-run stand was between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in 2022. Jaiswal also became the first Indian after Shreyas Iyer to score a 50-plus score on Test debut. He thus becomes the third Indian opener after Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to score a Test century on debut.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.