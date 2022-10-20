WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's West Indies vs Ireland T20 WC at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM IST October 21 Friday.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between West Indies and Ireland will take place at 9 AM IST – October 21. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Picks India, Pakistan, Australia and England as Semi-Finalists of T20 World Cup 2022

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik Can Be Accommodated in Playing XI Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

WI vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Lorcan Tucker, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Joshua Little

Captain: Curtis Campher, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder.

WI vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

WI vs IRE Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

WI vs IRE Squads

WI Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

IRE Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand