WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sabina Park 11:30 AM IST August 20, Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and New Zealand 2nd ODI will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time – 11. 30 PM

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (vc), Devon Conway(C), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.