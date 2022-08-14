WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd T20I

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sabina Park 12:00 AM IST August 15, Monday. Here is the New Zealand in West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs NZ Playing 11s New Zealand in West Indies, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand in West Indies. New Zealand will lock horns against West Indies for the 3rd T20I in Sabina Park. New Zealand has already won the series against the hosts. West Indies' side will look to win the final match of the T20I series as the hosts are not able to win any match in the series.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and New Zealand will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time – 12 AM

Venue: Mannofield Park

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell(VC), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Romario Shepherd, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith(C)

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult