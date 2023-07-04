Home

ICC World Cup Qualifier West Indies vs Oman: Live Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch

Here are the live streaming details for the highly anticipated World Cup Qualifier Match between West Indies and Oman. The game will take place in Harare.

WI vs Oman match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on July 5.

West Indies and Oman have had a forgettable campaign in the ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six. Both teams will be eager to achieve triumph when they vie against each other on the field on July 5. Despite their underwhelming performance in the Qualifiers so far, both West Indies and Oman will aim to bounce back with a win. The game will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Fans will be hoping their favourite side ends their streak of losses.

During their previous Super Six match, West Indies suffered a loss against Scotland. Scotland successfully chased a target of 182 runs and secured victory with 39 balls remaining. Matthew Cross, the wicketkeeper for the Scottish side, played an unbeaten innings of 74 runs, and emerged as the top scorer for his team.

On the flip side, Oman will enter the match against the West Indies without a single victory in their previous four matches. Oman’s World Cup Qualifier campaign has been disheartening. The Zeeshan Maqsood –led side were defeated in their recent match against the Netherlands by a margin of 74 runs (DLS method).

Here are the live streaming details of the West Indies vs Oman Qualifier Match.

When will the West Indies vs Oman World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The West Indies vs Oman match is set to be played on Wednesday, July 5.

Where will the West Indies vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The match between West Indies and Oman is going to be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

At what time will the West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier match start?

The World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream the West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier match?

The World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman can be live-streamed by fans through the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman on television?

The World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Oman will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

West Indies vs Oman: Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Kevin Sinclair, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav.

