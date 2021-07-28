WI vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s WI vs PAK at Lord’s, London. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 1st T20I between Pakistan and West Indies is all set to get underway on Wednesday. The 1st T20I match between WI vs PAK will begin at 07:30 PM IST on July 28, Wednesday. The two teams will enter the series with some contrasting results in their last one. West Indies beat Australia 3-2 to clinch the T20I series while Pakistan suffered a 1-2 defeat to England away from home. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I – WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Tips, WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between West Indies vs Pakistan will take place at 07:00 PM IST, July 28, Wednesday

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam (C)

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Haris Rauf

WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Even Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard ©, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

Pakistan: Mohammed Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Shoaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Even Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard ©, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer

Pakistan: Mohammed Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Shoaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

