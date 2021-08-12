WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs PAK at Sabina Park, Jamaica: West Indies and Pakistan will square off will be looking to make a winning start to their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign after finishing 8th and 6th respectively in the last cycle. The first Test between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on August 12, Thursday – 8:30 PM IST. Both the teams come into the series in contrasting red-ball form. While Pakistan have won all their matches in the last four Tests, West Indies haven't registered a single win in their last four games – two losses, two draws. West Indies head coach Phil Simmons raised concerns about the lack of match practice for their Test match players ahead of the series. The hosts will hope that they can turn their Test form around, and will want their captain Kraigg Brathwaite to lead the charge after a poor series against South Africa. Here is the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st Test, Probable Playing 11s West Indies vs Pakistan Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Pakistan Test.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between West Indies vs Pakistan will take place at 8 PM (IST) – August 12, Thursday in India.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica.

WI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam (C), Shai Hope (VC), Azhar Ali

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers – Yasir Shah, Alzarri Joseph, Shaheen Afridi

WI vs PAK Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi.

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sajid Khan

