WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs PAK at Providence Stadium, Guyana: After the first T20I getting abandoned due to bad weather, West Indies and Pakistan will square off once again hte 2nd match of the three-game T20I series. The second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on July 31, Saturday – 8:30 PM IST. Here is the West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd T20I, Probable Playing 11s West Indies vs Pakistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Pakistan T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between West Indies vs Pakistan will take place at 8 PM (IST) – July 31, Saturday in India.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

WI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

WI vs PAK Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim.

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

