WI vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction 4th T20I

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 4th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's WI vs PAK at Lord's, London. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 4th T20I between Pakistan and West Indies is all set to get underway on Tuesday. The 4th T20I match between WI vs PAK will begin at 08:30 PM IST on August 3, Tuesday. Both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other in the last match of the series. Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as the first and the third T20I was washed out due to rain. West Indies will look to draw the series on Tuesday. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 4th T20I – WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Tips, WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, WI vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 4th T20I.

TOSS: The 4th T20I toss between West Indies vs Pakistan will take place at 08:00 PM IST, August 3, Tuesday

Time: 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

WI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Andre Fletcher (VC), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Chris Gayle, Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Hasan Ali, Hayden Walsh, Haris Rauf

WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Kieron Pollard©, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Kieron Pollard©, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Finn Allen, Andre Russell, Derren Bravo

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Nawaz

