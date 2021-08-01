WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Pakistan T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs PAK at Providence Stadium, Guyana: West Indies and Pakistan will square off once again in the third match of the four-game T20I series. The third T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on August 1, Sunday – 8:30 PM IST. West Indies lost a close encounter against Pakistan in the second T20I by seven runs after the first game was a washout. Mohammad Hafeez was impressed with the ball and gave away just six runs in his four overs and was one of the main reasons for the visitors' win. West Indies lost early wickets but played too many dot balls for their own good and despite Nicholas Pooran's knock of 62 runs off just 33 balls, it was too many runs in the end for the hosts to chase.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between West Indies vs Pakistan will take place at 8 PM (IST) – August 1, Sunday in India.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

WI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hayden Walsh Jr

WI vs PAK Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim.

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

