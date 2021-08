Dream11 Team Prediction

WI vs PAK, Fantasy Tips – West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica 8:30 PM IST August 20 Friday

West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction WI vs PAK 2nd Test

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between West Indies vs Pakistan will take place at 8 PM (IST) – August 12, Thursday in India.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica.

WI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (v/c), Roston Chase, Faheem Ashraf, Kemar Roach, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Jayden Seales

WI vs PAK Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi.

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sajid Khan

