WI vs Pak: Pakistan Prime Minister and former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan faced the heat after Pakistan slumped to an embarrassing defeat against Windies in their tournament opener. Ahead of the game, Imran wished the team the very best and also asked them to give their 100 per cent. Looks like the statement is coming back to haunt the Pakistan PM after Pakistan was defeated by seven wickets. Fans are now hilariously trolling Imran for his statement as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total. Pakistan folded for a paltry 105. Netizens now feel Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed did not understand what Imran meant when he asked them to give their 100 per cent.

“My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team,” read Imran Khan’s post.

My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2019

Here is how fans reacted:

Janaab, they gave more than 100% .. Infact they gave 105% 😂🤣 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) May 31, 2019

He asked for 100, they gave 105 😁 — Ankush (@ankushBajaj17) May 31, 2019

Unko percent samaj me nahi aaya shayad! — ~::🇮🇳VASUDEVA BHARGAVA 🇮🇳::~ (@vasudevtantry) May 31, 2019

Bhai unko itni English hi kahan aati hai, sirf 100 samajh aaya baaki sab mata ka maal 🤣 — Ankush (@ankushBajaj17) May 31, 2019

And they have given 105% 😁 — Cdr Aanan, Retd.🇮🇳 (@Veteran__007) May 31, 2019

You told them to give 100%

They gave 105

Always one step ahead — Faizan Ali (@faizan__says) May 31, 2019

“If you lose the toss in these conditions, and lose wickets, it’s hard to come back into the game. Have to play positive cricket here. Didn’t do well as a batting unit today. We know they’re going to come hard with their pace bowlers. We didn’t play well against the short ball. Today was a bad day. Confident my team will bounce back. Good to see Amir bowling well. Always good support here in England,” said Pakistan skipper Sarfraz after the humiliating loss.