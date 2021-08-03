Guyana: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Pakistan live T20I match from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Pakistan will enter the contest with the aim to win the series as they are already 1-0 up in the rain-affected series where two matches have already washed out. Both sides will be hoping for kinder weather in the fourth T20I as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in October-November.Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 4th T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Pakistan Match Providence Stadium, Guyana, 08:30 PM IST August 3, Tuesday

Earlier, Pakistan had won the second T20I of the four-match series by seven runs on July 31, while the first match too was abandoned because of rain.

Only eight deliveries were possible on Monday (IST) in Guyana, with the West Indies racing to 15/0 in that time. Andre Fletcher hit two sixes in his unbeaten 14 off six, with Chris Gayle making one off two. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch BAN vs AUS Stream Live Match Online, TV - All You Need to Know About 1st T20I

See the latest West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the WI vs PAK 4th T20I Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan Live match, West Indies vs Pakistan Live score today, WI vs PAK 4th T20I 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th T20I 2021 Live, WI vs PAK live score, FanCode live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 4th T20I live match, 4th T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today West Indies vs Pakistan match, WI vs PAK 4th T20I 2021 Live match score, West Indies vs Pakistan Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th T20I between West Indies vs Pakistan from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Also Read - WI vs PAK Match Highlights, 3rd T20I Updates: Rain Washes Out Play Between West Indies-Pakistan in Guyana