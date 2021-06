Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium.

WI vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Jayden Seales

Captain: Kagiso Rabada. Vice-captain: Jason Holder

WI vs SA Predicted XI

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales and Rakheem Cornwall

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

WI vs SA Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Prenelan Subrayen, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen.

