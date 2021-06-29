WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs South Africa, 11:30 PM IST, June 29.

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and South Africa is well set up as it is currently tied at 1-1. The hosts won the first match convincingly by eight wickets whereas the Proteas bounced back in the second game as they won by 16 runs. Thus, both teams will look to get the crucial lead under their belt in the third T20I match.

West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I

TOSS: The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I toss will take place at 11 PM IST – June 29.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

WI vs SA My Dream11 Team

Q de Kock, C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, A Russell, G Linde, K Pollard, K Rabada, George Linde and S Cottrell

Captain: Andre Russel. Vice-captain: George Linde

WI vs SA Predicted XI

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards and Hayden Walsh/Kevin Sinclair

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

WI vs SA Squads

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

