WI vs SA, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs South Africa, 11:30 PM IST, July 1

While South Africa looks to continue their winning momentum and seal the series on Thursday during the 4th T20I, hosts Windies would look to stage an upset and set up a decider. The last game went down to the wire and an equally mouthwatering contest is on the cards again.

West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I

TOSS: The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I toss will take place at 11 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

WI vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

WI vs SA Predicted XI

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

WI vs SA Squads

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

