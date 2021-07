WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 5th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs South Africa, 11:30 PM IST, July 3. Also Read - BEL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Quarterfinals: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Belgium vs Italy, 12:30 AM IST, July 3

With the series tied at 2-2, both teams will have everything to play for in the deciding match of the five-game series. The hosts were able to win the previous match by 21 runs to make it 2-2 in the series. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was at his best in the last game as he scored a quickfire knock of 25-ball 51 while he also picked up a wicket and conceded only 24 runs in his four overs quota. Thus, Pollard will look to continue the good show whereas South Africa will aim to bounce back. Also Read - SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Round of 16 Euro 2020 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sweden vs Ukraine, 12:30 AM IST, June 30

West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs SA, West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips West Indies vs South Africa, Online Cricket Tips WI vs SA West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I. Also Read - WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs South Africa, 11:30 PM IST, June 29

TOSS: The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I toss will take place at 11 PM IST – July 3.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

WI vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Captain – Kieron Pollard, Vice-captain – Quinton de Kock.

WI vs SA Predicted XI

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

WI vs SA Squads

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.