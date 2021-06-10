WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs South Africa Test

West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs South Africa Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs SA at Daren Sammy National Stadium: Test cricket returns to the scene – West Indies will take on South Africa in the first Test at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Thursday. The West Indies vs South Africa Test WI vs SA match will start at 7:30 PM IST – June 10. The Men in Maroon will begin an exciting season of cricket, starting off with a much-awaited Test series against South Africa. The Caribbean men have enjoyed some success in the longest format of late, with a series win over Bangladesh earlier in the year. New captain Kraigg Brathwaite has led the side admirably, with the inclusion of Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner adding some much-needed stability to the side. On the other hand, South Africa are in a rebuilding phase, with Dean Elgar taking over the captaincy duties from Quinton de Kock. With youngsters such as Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder itching to make their mark, South Africa look well-equipped for the Caribbean challenge. Here are the West Indies vs South Africa Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, WI vs SA Probable XIs West Indies vs South Africa Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs South Africa Test.

TOSS: The West Indies vs South Africa Test toss between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 7 PM IST – June 10.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium.

WI vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Cock, Shai Hope

Batsmen – Dean Elgar (VC), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-rounders – Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Rahkeem Cornwall, Lungi Ngidi

WI vs SA Probable Playing 11s

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

WI vs SA Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Prenelan Subrayen, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen.

