WI Vs SCO Live Streaming, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: How To Watch West Indies vs Scotland Super Six Match In India

West Indies need to win all their Super Six games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the main event.

West Indies need to bring in their stellar performances to qualify for World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: West Indies face an uphill task in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers when they take on Scotland in a crucial Super Six game on Saturday. The West Indies vs Scotland match will be live from 12:30 PM IST.

Having lost against Zimbabwe and Netherlands in the group stage, the two-time champions start the Super Six stage with no points. To qualify for the final and the main event in India, West Indies need to win all their remaining three games and also hope other results go their way.

On the other hand, Scotland are coming into this game following a loss to Sri Lanka. West Indies had finished ninth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League standings. Due to that they are currently playing the Qualifiers. The top eight teams in the list have qualified directly for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

When and where the West Indies vs Scotland match in ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is being played?

Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe is hosting the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The match starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch West Indies vs Scotland match in ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers live in India?

Star Sports channels will telecast the West Indies vs Scotland match in ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers live in India.

Where to get live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers?

Live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will be on Disney+ Hotstar app. .

